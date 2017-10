Dove Under Fire For Turning Black Woman White In New Ad

Many on social media are calling Dove’s new body wash ad racist for showing a black woman taking off her shirt to reveal a white woman.

Dove has removed the post from its Facebook page and posted comments on social media Saturday saying it “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.” In an emailed statement Sunday, Dove said the ad, a three-second video clip, “did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened … we apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused.”

