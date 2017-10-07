Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ted Winn On Why Releasing A Song Doesn’t Guarantee Getting Paid [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted October 7, 2017
Leave a comment


Ted Winn chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song “Stand In Awe.” He explains how he got the inspiration for the song, and what it truly means to be in a place of awe. Ted talks about the album as a whole, which is also called “Stand In Awe,” and why it took him four years to complete. He talks about being preoccupied with teaching artists, especially songwriters and producers, about publishing, protecting their work, and making sure they receive their profits.

Tedd talks about the different approaches for different artists out there, and why it matters whether or not they are educated about the music industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ted Winn On Why Artists Need To Understand The Business Side Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ted Winn Explains How The Gospel Genre Is Unique In The Age Of Technology [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Ted Winn On The Church’s Role In Politics & Fighting Racism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 3 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 4 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 4 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 4 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17