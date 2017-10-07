Ted Winn On Why Releasing A Song Doesn’t Guarantee Getting Paid [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ted Winn chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new song “Stand In Awe.” He explains how he got the inspiration for the song, and what it truly means to be in a place of awe. Ted talks about the album as a whole, which is also called “Stand In Awe,” and why it took him four years to complete. He talks about being preoccupied with teaching artists, especially songwriters and producers, about publishing, protecting their work, and making sure they receive their profits.

Tedd talks about the different approaches for different artists out there, and why it matters whether or not they are educated about the music industry. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

