Tropical Storm Nate To Bring Rain To NC

We are in need of some rain and Tropical Storm Nate could bring just that to our area.

Nate has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea and is predicted to move north through the Gulf of Mexico and possibly over western North Carolina if the current track holds true.

This rain could bring some much needed shower to the triangle area.

THE LATEST



Could gain hurricane status



Death toll in Central America rises to 22



Parts of Louisiana ordered to evacuate



NC may see rain from Nate

There’s plenty of warm water in place for it to strengthen, so it could likely gain hurricane status tomorrow.

