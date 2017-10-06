Local
Home > Local

Tropical Storm Nate To Bring Rain To NC

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment
-

Source: sodapix sodapix / Getty

 

We are in need of some rain and Tropical Storm Nate could bring just that to our area.

Nate has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea and is predicted  to move north through the Gulf of Mexico and possibly over western North Carolina if the current track holds true.

This rain could bring some much needed shower to the triangle area.

THE LATEST

    • Could gain hurricane status

 

    • Death toll in Central America rises to 22

 

    • Parts of Louisiana ordered to evacuate

 

  • NC may see rain from Nate

 

There’s plenty of warm water in place for it to strengthen, so it could likely gain hurricane status tomorrow.

Source:  ABC11.com

Tropical Storm Nate

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tropical Storm Nate To Bring Rain To NC

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17