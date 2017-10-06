He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No Longer Gay

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No Longer Gay

In a rare interview, the 84-year-old “Tutti Frutti” singer disavowed what he now calls an "unnatural affection."

Hello Beautiful

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty


Rock and Roll legend Little Richard is shocking fans with a new announcement: ‘I’m not gay no more!’

During a sit-down with 3ABN, the 84-year-old singer, who was sans his signature wig and make-up, shared that he is dedicating his last years on Earth to living “like Jesus.”

“Anybody come in show business, they’re going to say you’re gay. Are you straight? Are you a homosexual something? They’re going to say it. But God, Jesus, he made men, men, he made women, women, you know? And you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live.”

“You know, all these things. So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don’t think about God. Don’t want no parts of him,” he said in his first interview in years.

Obviously, this is a complete 180 compared to his past statements about his fluid sexual orientation.

In a 2012 GQ interview, Richard exclaimed, “We are all both male and female. Sex to me is like a smorgasbord. Whatever I feel like, I go for. What kind of sexual am I? I am omnisexual!”

And in a 1995 interview with Penthouse, the “Tutti Frutti” singer shared, “I’ve been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate.”

Now, he believes otherwise.

“Regardless of whatever you are, he loves you. I don’t care what you are. He loves you and he can save you. All you’ve got to do is say, ‘Lord, take me as I am. I’m a sinner.’ But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. The only holy, righteous person is Jesus and he wants us to be just like him because, in order to go to Heaven, we’ve got to look like him,” Richard said. “I don’t want to sing rock and roll no more. … I want to be holy like Jesus.”

Watch his entire interview below:

Clearly, Black Twitter had some thoughts on Richard’s new straight lifestyle and his new look:

Y’all: Has Little Richard been delivert or nah?

RELATED NEWS:

LGBT Activists Protest Charlamagne At Politicon Appearance

Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

Janelle Monáe, Octavia Spencer, Chaka Kahn And Others Slam Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Sermon

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

25 photos Launch gallery

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

Continue reading Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17