Faith Walking: Faith Is An Open Book Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls being in school and doing not-so-great on a test. After the test, she looked in the back of her book and realized that some of the answers were in the back of the book. If she had picked up the book, and taken the time to really study it, she would’ve seen that the answers were there!

Well, similarly, faith is an open book test. If you don’t check out the bible, and really take the time to study it, then you’re missing all the answers that are written down for you! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

