Ericaism: Words From My Friend Sarah Conner [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell was inspired by some powerful words from a friend that she stumbled across on social media. Erica shares the post’s beautiful message: “there is a blessing in the breaking, the soil must break for the plant to come through.” The post goes on to further to illustrate that sometimes, our heart has to break in order for it to be built into its stronger version.

Follow @GetUpErica

Let God break off what needs to be broken off, because He is molding and making us into something beautiful, and that greatness takes time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: That’s Just Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Keep The Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: How To Defeat The Enemy That Wants You To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]