Kentucky Governor Encourages Students To Bring Their Bibles To School [VIDEO]

Tomorrow thousands of students will participate in “Bring Your Bible to School Day.” The day is celebrated across the country and in Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin even made a video encouraging kids to bring their Bible

In the video posted on Facebook, Bevin said, “This is absolutely your right to do this, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.” According to WYMT, he believes that the Bible can be used in multiple conversations. Bevin mentioned that last year was a success and he wanted even more kids to participate this year.

He also said, “You look at all the division, all the vitriol and all the animosity that’s striking us in this nation, how fragmented people are. If we followed biblical principles like treating others as you would want to be treated, loving your neighbor like yourself, simple stuff. This is the kind of thing we should celebrate.”

