Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Kentucky Governor Encourages Students To Bring Their Bibles To School [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Matt Bevin...

Source: Tom Williams / Getty


Tomorrow thousands of students will participate in “Bring Your Bible to School Day.” The day is celebrated across the country and in Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin even made a video encouraging kids to bring their Bible.

 

In the video posted on Facebook, Bevin said, “This is absolutely your right to do this, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.” According to WYMT, he believes that the Bible can be used in multiple conversations. Bevin mentioned that last year was a success and he wanted even more kids to participate this year.

He also said, “You look at all the division, all the vitriol and all the animosity that’s striking us in this nation, how fragmented people are. If we followed biblical principles like treating others as you would want to be treated, loving your neighbor like yourself, simple stuff. This is the kind of thing we should celebrate.”

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Prophet, The Bad Kids & The Bear [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: TJ Has The Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Bible-Related Pick Up Line [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Greene Reveals The Bible Story That Inspired “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 


Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17