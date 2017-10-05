Get Up Erica
Stepfan Taylor On How Parents Can Help Their Kids Fight Obesity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Light NC staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Football running back Stepfan Taylor chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF for Healthy Ever After! He shared his personal journey with his weight, and how it fits into our nation’s ongoing battle with obesity in adults and children. 1 in 3 children in the U.S. are obese due to poor diet and lack of exercise. As a kid, Stepfan reveals, he struggled with nervousness and lack of self esteem, which translated to a lot of eating connected to those feelings. Sports, however, helped him with confidence as the activeness had positive affects on his body.

Stepfan also points to the importance of adults remaining active and eating healthy, because obesity is big problem for adults as well, and children get these cues from their parents. Additionally, Stepfan reminds us how technology, and our time spent in front of screens, can really contribute to this issue. He gives some tips for adults on how they can get started on making these necessary and healthy changes.  He talks about the app he has to help families burn calories and have fun together. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

