Flu Shot Clinic Opens Today In Wake County – Walk In

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

Physicians are urging us to get our flu shots early, by the end of the month, as they anticipate a bad flu season this year.  So here an easy way for you to get your flu shot today whether you have insurance or not.

The best way to protect yourself and your family from illness is to get a flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months of age and older get vaccinated every year.

Flu shot clinics will be held at the Wake County Public Health Center located at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh. Walk-in hours are from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. every Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 16. No appointment is needed.

Wake County accepts traditional Medicare Part B, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Medicaid and North Carolina Health Choice insurance. You must bring your insurance card with you. Adults 21 years and older with Medicaid may be charged a $3 co-pay for their vaccine.

For those without insurance, the cost for regular flu shots is $30. The cost of high dose flu vaccine is $60.

There is no charge for flu vaccine this year for:

For residents who cannot attend a walk-in flu vaccine clinic date, Wake County will offer the vaccine by appointment only at the following locations:

Visit our flu page for more information about the flu and flu clinics.

