Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: Denzel Washington Surprises 86-Year-Old Fan During Chicago Visit

The award winning actor took a break from his schedule to visit one of his biggest fans.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Imagine hearing a knock on your door and award winning actor Denzel Washington is on the other side.

One 86-year-old grandma got the surprise of her life when Washington visited her home while he was in Chicago.

Denzel, 62, was in the neighborhood asking for directions to a restaurant, when a group of people told him his biggest fan lived right across the street.

The film legend leisurely knocked on her door, and spent some time with Juanita Hubbard and her family. Her grand daughter posted the touching moment on her Facebook page.

“This really made my grandmother and family day. It’s not too often you see a legend come through the hood and shoot the breeze,” Hubbard’s granddaughter wrote on Facebook. “That was my grandma ‘Boo Thang’ for those 10min.”

You can see the full touching moment here.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

'Fences' New York Screening

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Continue reading Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington's Love Has Stood The Test Of Time


RELATED LINKS

Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’ + The Check Denzel Washington Gave Him

Black Love! Denzel And Pauletta Washington’s Love Has Stood The Test Of Time

Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 3 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17