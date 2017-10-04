Faith Walking: The Fruit Of The Spirit [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from Galatians 5:22, which talks about the fruit of the spirit. Some of the things listed there are love, peace, patience, kindness, joy and much more. If you are never kind or joyful, you’ve got to check your spirit! You should reflect the things that the word of God tells us to reflect.

If our fruit is off, something is wrong, and that’s something we must get to the bottom of. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

