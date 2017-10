Love Talking: I’m Still Your Momma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell was inspired by a woman’s testimony about her mother’s Alzheimer’s. Erica says the woman, Donna Crockett, did a monologue she called “I’m Still Your Momma,” at church. In the monologue she says her mother used to say, “I’m still your momma,” because although the affects of Alzheimer’s made changes to her awareness and sharpness, she still deserved respect.

It is difficult to deal with the pain of watching people you love, who once knew you, change with age. But we must still shower those loved ones with love and respect, because they are in the fight of their lives. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this moving message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

