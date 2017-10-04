Faith Walking: Quote God’s Word For Your Healing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recalls the politics of getting to the front of the lunch line in elementary school. Matthew 20:16 says, “the last will be first, and the first will be last.” Life doesn’t always show you where you’re going to end up based on where you’ve started. But if you keep doing the right thing and working hard, you will make it to the front of a line!

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica, for example, remembers that she felt like she was last growing up because of her family’s circumstances sometimes. But now, she certainly doesn’t feel like she’s last anymore. But along the way, she didn’t put her trust in the situation at hand; she put her trust in God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this motivating message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: The Fruit Of The Spirit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Be Mean To Your Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Who Got The Glory This Morning? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]