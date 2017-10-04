Love Talking: I Love You Enough To Let You Go [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this live edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about having the strength to let who you love go. Erica talks about the importance of recognizing when your child needs to go through something to learn a lesson, rather than simply helping them get out of things the easy way.

Follow @GetUpErica

We are often so worried about protecting our children from the very pains we have experienced, that we forget that those pains were crucial in developing us into the strongest version of ourselves. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: I’m Still Your Momma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: I Love My Sister (Ode To Tina Campbell) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: New Love…When Everything Is Cute [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]