Ericaism: That’s Just Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell asks, do you have the faith to get what you want out of life? Some things require more faith than others, like the faith required to leave your job or move to a new place. With these big decisions in life, we often have people in our ear telling us why we shouldn’t. But it is our faith, not those naysayers’, that well help us move forward toward our biggest goals.

Erica reads her favorite passage out of Proverbs “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not into your own understanding.” We have to have enough faith to be who we are and walk in our purpose. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

