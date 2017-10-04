Ericaism: That’s Just Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell asks, do you have the faith to get what you want out of life? Some things require more faith than others, like the faith required to leave your job or move to a new place. With these big decisions in life, we often have people in our ear telling us why we shouldn’t. But it is our faith, not those naysayers’, that well help us move forward toward our biggest goals.
Erica reads her favorite passage out of Proverbs “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not into your own understanding.” We have to have enough faith to be who we are and walk in our purpose. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Ericaism: Life Happens [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ericaism: Keep The Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: How To Defeat The Enemy That Wants You To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
30 photos Launch gallery
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
1 of 30
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
Source:Getty
2 of 30
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
3 of 30
4. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
4 of 30
5. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
5 of 30
6. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
6 of 30
7. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
7 of 30
8. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
8 of 30
9. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
9 of 30
10. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
10 of 30
11. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
11 of 30
12. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
12 of 30
13. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
13 of 30
14. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
14 of 30
15. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
15 of 30
16. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
16 of 30
17. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
17 of 30
18. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
18 of 30
19. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
19 of 30
20. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
20 of 30
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
21 of 30
22. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
22 of 30
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
23 of 30
24. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
24 of 30
25. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
25 of 30
26. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
26 of 30
27. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
27 of 30
28. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
28 of 30
29. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
29 of 30
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
Source:Getty
30 of 30