Moncler Opens Their Paris Fashion Week Show With Black Ballerinas Giving A Hip Hop Flair

Hello Beautiful

Posted 14 hours ago
As fashion shows become more and more of an experience, designers and fashion houses are having more creative shows versus a typical “runway” show.

Moncler bet on Black and opened their show with a mash-up of ballet and hip-hop dance form from the CMDC school. The Hiplet Ballerinas have become famous for their technique. What a way to open a Spring/Summer 2018 collection!

The ballerinas danced around the runway, surrounded by disco balls.

This form of dance was created in the 90’s and before being called Hiplet was referenced as Rap Ballet. All of the dancers are classically trained and take it to a modern contemporary level with this urban influence. We love that Mocler incorporated this unique form into their show, mixing fashion and live arts in a fresh, fun way.

