Love Talking: Because You Love God [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
In Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about love being the reason she didn’t want to let her parents down when she was younger. This is how God wants us to carry ourselves; living our lives for Him based in love, not fear. When you really love someone, Erica explains, you want them to be happy about the choices you make and the life you lead.

Just like when Erica was younger, and she wanted her parents to be proud of her, make sure your life lines up with the word of God, whether someone is watching or not. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]

