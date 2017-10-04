Local
Coffee With A Cop Day: Local Locations And Times

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Coffee With Cops

Coffee with a Cop Day is a national initiative designed to help break down the barriers between residents and officers, build trust, and to discover mutual goals for the community. This is an opportunity for residents to speak with Durham officers in a friendly, casual atmosphere without agendas, presentations or speeches.

Raleigh Locations and Times:

  • Chick-Fil-A – 6701 Falls of Neuse Road – 9 a.m. – North District
  • Milton’s Pizza & Pasta – 8853 Six Forks Road – 5 p.m. – North District
  • McDonalds – 3424 Poole Road – 7 a.m – Southeast District
  • Burger King – 1828 Rock Quarry Road – 5 p.m. – Southeast District
  • State Farmers Market – 1240 Farmers Market Drive – 8 a.m. – Southwest District
  • PA.M.’s Farmhouse – 5111 Western Blvd – 10 a.m – Southwest District
  • Dunkin Donuts – 8401 Capital Blvd – 9 a.m. – Northeast District
  • McDonalds – 9698 Falls of Neuse Road – 2 p.m. – Northeast District
  • Chick-Fil-A – 8901 Brier Creek Parkway – 8 a.m. – Northwest District
  • Chick-Fil-A – 6612 Glenwood Avenue – 2 p.m. – Northwest District
  • Sheraton Hotel – 421 Salisbury Street – 8 a.m. – Downtown District
  • Krispy Kreme – 549 N. Person Street – 6 p.m. – Downtown District

Coffee with a Cop Day in Durham will be held at four locations:

District 1
Biscuitville*
1806 Holloway St.
6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Districts 2 & 3
Target/Starbucks*
4037 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.

District 4
William’s Gourmet Kitchen
2114 East Hwy. 54
8 a.m.-10 a.m.

District 5
Unscripted Durham Hotel
202 N. Corcoran St.
8:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

*Free coffee provided for attendees

Continue reading Coffee With A Cop Day: Local Locations And Times

