Coffee With A Cop Day: Local Locations And Times

Coffee with a Cop Day is a national initiative designed to help break down the barriers between residents and officers, build trust, and to discover mutual goals for the community. This is an opportunity for residents to speak with Durham officers in a friendly, casual atmosphere without agendas, presentations or speeches.

Raleigh Locations and Times:

Chick-Fil-A – 6701 Falls of Neuse Road – 9 a.m. – North District

Milton’s Pizza & Pasta – 8853 Six Forks Road – 5 p.m. – North District

McDonalds – 3424 Poole Road – 7 a.m – Southeast District

Burger King – 1828 Rock Quarry Road – 5 p.m. – Southeast District

State Farmers Market – 1240 Farmers Market Drive – 8 a.m. – Southwest District

PA.M.’s Farmhouse – 5111 Western Blvd – 10 a.m – Southwest District

Dunkin Donuts – 8401 Capital Blvd – 9 a.m. – Northeast District

McDonalds – 9698 Falls of Neuse Road – 2 p.m. – Northeast District

Chick-Fil-A – 8901 Brier Creek Parkway – 8 a.m. – Northwest District

Chick-Fil-A – 6612 Glenwood Avenue – 2 p.m. – Northwest District

Sheraton Hotel – 421 Salisbury Street – 8 a.m. – Downtown District

Krispy Kreme – 549 N. Person Street – 6 p.m. – Downtown District

Coffee with a Cop Day in Durham will be held at four locations:

District 1

Biscuitville*

1806 Holloway St.

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

Districts 2 & 3

Target/Starbucks*

4037 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

District 4

William’s Gourmet Kitchen

2114 East Hwy. 54

8 a.m.-10 a.m.

District 5

Unscripted Durham Hotel

202 N. Corcoran St.

8:15 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

*Free coffee provided for attendees

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: