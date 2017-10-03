GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank You For The City Of Denver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is thankful for a full birthday weekend of friendship and football. He shares gratitude for his friends, who hung out with him and played video games and got to be kids again for a little while. GRIFF is also thankful for the TSA, who helped him get through when he was running late.

Follow @GetUpErica

But most of all, he’s thankful for the city of Denver, which he says is just full of some really nice people. Even after his team lost, he says, they were all still so kind. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Cora The Turtle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Maturity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Third Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]