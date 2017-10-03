Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank You For The City Of Denver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is thankful for a full birthday weekend of friendship and football. He shares gratitude for his friends, who hung out with him and played video games and got to be kids again for a little while. GRIFF is also thankful for the TSA, who helped him get through when he was running late.

But most of all, he’s thankful for the city of Denver, which he says is just full of some really nice people. Even after his team lost, he says, they were all still so kind. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Cora The Turtle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  GRIFF’s Prayer For Maturity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Third Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17