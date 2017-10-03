Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Affirm Your Spouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about a book she’s reading called “For Women Only.” The author of the book, Shaunti Feldhahn, compiled information from thousands of men. Erica is at a point in the book that addresses the affects of what women ask their husbands. A man’s need to take care of their family runs way deeper than the ego, she says. So sometimes, when we ask husbands for certain things, their response has less to do with us and more with their perception of their ability to provide for us.

As much as we tend believe men don’t have emotions, they do. So it’s important to try to be mindful of this in the way we communicate. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

