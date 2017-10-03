Love Talking: Affirm Your Spouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about a book she’s reading called “For Women Only.” The author of the book, Shaunti Feldhahn, compiled information from thousands of men. Erica is at a point in the book that addresses the affects of what women ask their husbands. A man’s need to take care of their family runs way deeper than the ego, she says. So sometimes, when we ask husbands for certain things, their response has less to do with us and more with their perception of their ability to provide for us.

As much as we tend believe men don’t have emotions, they do. So it’s important to try to be mindful of this in the way we communicate. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

