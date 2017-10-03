Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Keep The Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell reads from 2 Timothy, which advises that we have nothing to do with foolish controversies. We are in a society that is quite argumentative, which causes us to get wrapped up in our condemnations of each other. This takes us so far from the truth, and God’s design of humanity, that we can’t even help anybody.

Often, when we get into these messy entanglements with each other, we even stop looking at the other person in the argument as a human being! We should be listening to one another with the knowledge that we won’t always have the same opinions. And we don’t always have to fight when our opinions do differ. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

