Ericaism: Keep The Peace [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell reads from 2 Timothy, which advises that we have nothing to do with foolish controversies. We are in a society that is quite argumentative, which causes us to get wrapped up in our condemnations of each other. This takes us so far from the truth, and God’s design of humanity, that we can’t even help anybody.

Follow @GetUpErica

Often, when we get into these messy entanglements with each other, we even stop looking at the other person in the argument as a human being! We should be listening to one another with the knowledge that we won’t always have the same opinions. And we don’t always have to fight when our opinions do differ. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: How To Defeat The Enemy That Wants You To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I’m Not Always Happy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Who Will Teach Them? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]