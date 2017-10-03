Faith Walking: Don’t Be Mean To Your Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell says that sometimes we give the least understanding to those closest to us. We often take our family for granted, in other words. We assume they know we love them, so we don’t show them with our actions like we might do for other folk. It’s little things, like coming home, bypassing everyone and going straight to your room before at least saying hello to everyone.

It’s easy not to think twice about behavior like that, but at the end of the day, people remember the way you’ve treated them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

