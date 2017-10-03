Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson Wants Spousal Support

Keyshia Cole's estranged ex is also seeking full custody of their son.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Keyshia Cole Featuring Miguel In Concert

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty


R&B singer Keyshia Cole and her ex Daniel “Booby” Gibson revealed their unlikely co-parenting situation on this season’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Despite projecting a positive front, the pair is reportedly at odds with Booby allegedly requesting spousal support and full custody of their son.

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Booby wants financial support from his ex, along with full custody of their 7-year-old son by his namesake.

The pair married in 2011, and recently split September of 2016 after being separated for two years.

No word yet on what prompted Booby’s request, but we’re sure we will see the fallout play out on TV.

RELATED LINKS

Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale

Keyshia Cole & Booby Gibson Are Still Living Together

Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By Woman She Allegedly Attacked Over Birdman

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson Wants Spousal Support

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 3 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 3 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 month ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 1 month ago
09.01.17