Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Great things happen when you forgive those who have hurt you. It’s hard to do do but when you do forgive them you free yourself of so many things holding you back in life. If God can forgive you can’t you forgive others? Release it and you will feel so much better and get closer to what lies ahead of you instead of dwelling on the past.

Colossians 3:13 NIV

13 Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.

