No Motive Known In Deadly Las Vegas Shooting

At least 59 people were killed and 527 others were injured in the shooting that started late Sunday night. Shooter, 64-year-old retired accountant, Stephen Paddock, who had never faced any notable criminal charges, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets into concertgoers. Police are still searching for a motive.

So far police believed he acted alone and took his own life before police broke down the door to his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Police recovered 23 weapons, including a handgun, and multiple rifles — some had scopes on them. Authorities also found several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, in his car.

Paddock’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, had at least 19 firearms, explosives, several thousand rounds of ammunition and some electronic devices.

