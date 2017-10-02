The Quest For Gun Control Reignites After The Deadly Massacre In Las Vegas

As the death toll rises in the October 1 shooting which claimed the lives of 58 people and injured at least 500, advocates for gun reform have again taken up a long carried cross hoping for preventative measures.

But the fight to pass a comprehensive bill on gun control would garner an uphill battle which would could only be conquered by a strong bi-partisan effort.

This has yet to happen as conservatives, liberals and moderates struggle to find a common ground on gun legislation. Separated by the second amendment, the National Rifle Association and existing legislation and expansive background checks, the conversation remains mired as year after year American citizens continue to die by the hands of domestic terrorism.

Where does gun control stand right now?:

The 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which made the usage of semi automatic weapons contraband was allowed to expire in 2004. Plans to renew the ban against them waned after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting when a lone gunman opened fire in a Newton, Connecticut elementary school, killing 20 children and six adults.

And after suffering a deafening blow in the wake of the Sandy Hook shootings and last summer’s 25-hour congressional sit-in enacted by civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) after the deadly Orlando Pulse attack, gun control remains a point of contention between liberals and conservatives.

Senators have long fought over the idea of axing a loophole that allows individuals to purchase a gun through a private sale without a background check. In 2013, the Senate failed to pass a bipartisan measure that required background checks, The Hill reports.

Where does Nevada stand on gun control/gun laws:

Nevada has very lenient legislation when it comes to gun laws. According to the NRA‘s website, the state does not require gun owners to have a permit to purchase, licenses or register rifles, shotguns and handguns. Owners are only required to obtain a permit in order to carry a handgun. while also refraining to limit the number of guns per individual. Semi-automatic style weapons and matching guns are legal in Nevada, as long as they are obtained in obedience to federal laws. The state doesn’t require residents to obtain a purchasing permit, register or license for handguns, rifles and shotguns.

The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Nevada a “C-” on its current gun laws. According to the organization, Nevada would need to repeal its current “stand-your-ground” law, impose a waiting period on gun purchase, enact a gun violence protection law and regulate unsafe handguns in order to improve their grade.

Who represents Nevada in congress?

Dean Heller (R) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D) represent Nevada in the senate. The state has four representatives in the House, Dina Titus (R), Mark Amodei (R), Jacky Rosen (D), Ruben J. Kihuen (D).

What’s next?

Celebrities and influencers began tweeting about gun control after news of the deadly shooting reverberated in the national spotlight. Everyone from singers Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande to activists like Brittany Packnett used their social media to call for gun reform.

On Monday morning, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), joined the public call, urging congress to take up gun control legislation.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Americans are tired of living in fear that their community will be the next victim of a mass shooting. #LasVegasShooting — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 2, 2017

To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers. None of this ends unless we do something to stop it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2017

“We cannot simply throw up our hands or continue to justify the presence of weapons of war whose primary purpose is to kill the largest number of human beings in the shortest amount of time possible,” Harris wrote on her Facebook page.”We must honestly acknowledge the epidemic of gun violence and work together, now, to curb it.”

Congress is currently taking up two major laws to loosen gun restrictions, NBC News reports. One bill requires a permit to carry concealed weapons acceptable across state lines, while the other would make it easy for purchasers to buy silencers.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed a great divide along party lines when it comes to gun control. 50 percent of those polled said they were concerned the government will go too far in restricting gun rights, while 45 percent is worried the government will not go far enough.

While a large majority of the public seems to support reform, it’s still not enough to spur significant action from congress, even in the midst of unnecessary bloodshed.

