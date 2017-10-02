Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

While 94 percent of Black women had the sense to vote for Hillary Clinton in last year’s presidential election, apparently Tina Campbell is part of the 6 percent who did not.
In a recent interview with The Root, the gospel singer and Mary Mary reality star said that her faith is what led her to vote for President Trump.
“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of,” said Campbell.
“And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”
So WAYMENT… his views on Christianity?!?!
Girl this is the same man who said all Black folks live in hell, he bragged about grabbing women by their pu—-s without their consent and recently attacked the people of Puerto Rico for wanting relief aid after Hurricane Maria. Not to mention, he said there are some decent Neo Nazis out there and called Black athletes “son of a bitch” for exercising their First Amendment right to take a knee during the National Anthem.
Tina: These are the “Godly” values you and the president both share? Saints, please come get your girl!
Campbell later added in her interview: “Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for. But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”
OK girl.
Obviously, Black Twitter wasn’t having any of this either:
In addition, Tina then got on ABC News talking about we worry too much about Trump and what he’s doing when instead we should just pray to God. (As if we can’t do both at the same time)
This isn’t first time that Campbell has gotten dragged for her loyalty to Trump.
As we previously reported, back in January she wrote in an open letter on Facebook that “all lives matter” and that she prays for #45.
“I believe that all people and all lives matter, including that of Mr. Donald Trump and his family. I believe that the leaders of this nation should protect the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every single one of its citizens. And, I choose to believe that Mr. Donald Trump shares this same belief.”
She added: “I choose to stand with him, and pray for him; because, as a follower of Jesus Christ and a firm believer in the Holy Bible, according to 1 Timothy 2:1-3, I have been commanded to.”
BEAUTIES: What say you?
