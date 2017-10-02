Entertainment News
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari Themed Baby Shower

The Harts were all smiles as they celebrated the pending birth of their new child.

The Light NC staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty


In this midst of shocking headlines and alleged extortion plots, the Harts still found a reason to smile.

The couple held a baby shower over the weekend announcing the name of their baby boy.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated Kenzo with an animal themed baby shower at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu.

The price tag for the celebration reportedly hit around $118k. With so many happy faces in the photos, you would never think the family was struck by controversy just a few weeks prior.

The alleged extortion plot against Kevin is still under investigation by authorities.

Kevin Hart’s Mistress: I Didn’t Know He Was Married

Eniko Parrish ‘Is Fully Cooperating’ With Authorities Amid Investigation Into Kevin Hart Extortion Scandal

It’s About To Go Down: Search Warrants Served In Kevin Hart’s Cheating Scandal

 

