What’s Next For O.J. After Release From Prison

Fallen football legend O.J. Simpson was whisked away early Sunday morning, under the cover of darkness, upon his release from a Nevada prison. Many predicted that he would be in Florida by now.

ESPN reports that Simpson is still in Nevada, where he spent the last nine years serving a maximum 33-year sentence at Lovelock Correctional Center for a botched sports memorabilia robbery.

The sports network said it obtained a video from a Splash News reporter who spoke with Simpson hours after his parole release. Simpson was reportedly in Amargosa Valley, Nevada during the brief encounter, speaking from the back seat of the white SUV that picked him up from prison.

Simpson, 70, said his freedom has not fully registered in his mind. When asked where he’s headed, Simpson responded: “None of your business,” ESPN reported.

However, Nevada State Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press that corrections officials have an approved residential plan for Simpson. He will reside in Nevada—not Florida, which has laws that would protect his assets, USA Today reported.

This news is likely part of the reason that Ron Goldman’s family plans to step up their efforts to collect a civil court’s judgment of $33.5 million from Simpson, CNN reported.

After Simpson was acquitted of murder in the death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Goldman, a civil court jury found him responsible for their deaths. The attorney representing the Goldman family told CNN that interest on the judgment has increased Simpson’s debt to about $70 million.

Simpson’s attorney told CNN that he empathizes with the Goldmans loss but his clients intends to “be a retiree,” which means the Goldmans cannot touch any of his retirement income from the NFL and the Screen Actor’s Guild.

While serving his sentence, it’s estimated that Simpson accumulated retirement income of $600,000 from the NFL and $5 million from his acting career.

