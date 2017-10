The Juice Is Loose: OJ Simpson Released From Prison

After serving nine years OJ Simpson was released from prison just after midnight on Sunday morning. His plans are to live in a gated residence with unspecified friends in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb, and planned to move to Florida later on.

Simpson was picked up by a friend shortly after midnight local time Sunday, according to Brooke Keast, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“I told him, ‘Don’t come back,’ and he responded, ‘I don’t intend to,'” she said. “He was upbeat, personable and seemed happy to get on with his life.”