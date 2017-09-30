Photos From Kenneka Jenkins’ Funeral Circulate On Social Media

Images and video footage from the church where Kenneka Jenkins will be laid to rest were circulating around social media on Saturday, hours prior to her funeral service. The images that were shared provided a glimpse into what attendees can expect to see when they show up on the three-week mark since the teenager was found frozen to death inside a suburban Chicago hotel’s storage freezer.

Although Kenneka Jenkins’ loved ones will say their goodbyes today, sadly the controversy surrounding her death will continue to follow them.

The cause of her death has yet to be revealed and there have been little details surrounding the Rosemont Police Department’s investigation into what occurred. Authorities say that the conspiracy theories related to her death are hindering them from making progress with the investigation.

Jenkins’ mom, Tereasa Martin, has called on the FBI to launch their own probe into her daughter’s death.

