Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL
|Event Date:
|10/01/2017
|Event Time:
|12:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC Village Way
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|Our disciples are currently organizing our 2017 October Festival. We are inviting existing members of our congregation as well as residents from the Raleigh, Knightdale and surrounding areas. This event is scheduled to take place outside our east campus located in Knightdale NC on October 01, 2017.
The October Festival is aimed to provide a sense of belonging for those that may be in need as well as spiritual enlightenment. With numerous of activities including games, vendors, crafts and great food it is guaranteed to be a hit for many families in our community.*Vendors are welcomed*
REGISTER TODAY!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elevation-baptist-church-2nd-annual-community-fall-festival-tickets-31927664504?aff=es2
|Event Contact:
|SHARRON MABRY
|Event Contact Number:
|9198266720
|Event Contact Email:
|FALLFESTIVALEBC@GMAIL.COM
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.elevationbaptist.org/
|rise, Reach & Live – MS Foundation
|Event Date:
|09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4442 Bonnetsville Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton
|Event Description:
|This luncheon has been created to raise awareness and funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. We will have Anointed testimonies, a delightful lunch and loving fellowship.
|Event Contact:
|Dorcas Beatty
|Event Contact Number:
|9103852056
|Event Contact Email:
|dorcasbeatty@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mtpleasantmbc.org
|Fundraiser for GC Kids and Youth
|Event Date:
|09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|09:00 am – 2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Grace Community AG
|Address Line 1:
|923 E Booker Dairy Road
|City, State, Zip:
|27577
|Event Description:
|Yard Sale, Bake Sale, Hot dog dinner, and a car wash
|Event Contact:
|Ryan Story
|Event Contact Number:
|9199345649
|Event Contact Email:
|pastorryan@gcchurch.me
|Event Web Site:
|gcag1.org
|Celebrating the Life of Our Community
|Event Date:
|09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|12-5pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Biltmore Hills Park
|Address Line 1:
|2615 Fitzgerald Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|A fee community empowerment event designed to bring life, hope, and free holistic services to underserved communities. It is a heartfelt endeavor that we are dedicated to take on. There will be spoken word ministry, a live concert with featured singers and praise dancers, clothing and shoes giveaways, fun-filled activities and games, a basketball camp, free food, prizes and much more.
|Event Contact:
|Dawn Johannes
|Event Contact Number:
|919-263-4416
|Event Contact Email:
|TCORAdultLearningCenter@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.tcoraptc.org
|Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
|Event Date:
|09/03/2017-09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|304 North Lombard Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
In an effort to assist our brothers and sisters in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, First Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, NC will be coordinating and contributing to this worthy cause. We will also be collecting items throughout the month of September.
The items we will be collecting include:
Towels and wash cloths
All donations can be dropped off in the church’s fellowship hall at 304 North Lombard Street, Clayton, NC 27520:
Because we are a church where “Love Makes the Difference”, we will be praying fervently for our brothers and sisters and will carry out this hurricane relief mission to help them in their time of loss.
And remember, “Inspiration without Actualization Means Nothing”.
Because of Calvary,
Lacy E. Simpson, Jr., Sr. Servant
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Polly A. Lamberth
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 464-3524
|Event Contact Email:
|plamberth@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.1stMBCC.org
|NC’s Fundraiser SHED
|Event Date:
|09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|6:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|New Birth Prophetic Consuming Fire Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|2200 Dominion St. Unit I
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, North Carolina, 27704
|Event Description:
|Calling all artist, dancers, and musicians! Virtuous Seven “A Heart To Heart” Ministry Presents to you North Carolina’s Statewide SHED Fundraiser! Get your tickets now, you dont want to miss it. A night of fun and the start of a new non profit ministry by Lashanda Beck. Please be sure to purchase your tickets online.
Here you are. Supporting a God given business and non profit ministry. Virtuous Seven began with a vision, and now that vision has come into existence.
Owner
Lashanda Beck
|Event Contact:
|Lashanda C Beck
|Event Contact Number:
|9192827596
|Event Contact Email:
|virtuousse7en@gmail.com
|40th Holy Convocation
|Event Date:
|09/28/2017-10/01/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Miracle Temple HDCOG
|Address Line 1:
|1070 Winslow Street
|City, State, Zip:
|—
|Event Description:
|Please join Miracle Temple HDCOG as we celebrate our 40th Holy Convocation.
Guest Speakers will be: Thursday night, Dr. Yvonne Capehart, Friday Dr. Venette Rosier, and Saturday Bishop Sadie Smith all services will began at 7:30 pm and Sunday morning worship service, closing out will be Host Pastor, Apostle Bennie L. Kelly at 11:15 a.m. you don’t want to miss these spiritually uplifting power packed services. Please call the church for further information and Apostle Banquet tickets.
|Event Contact:
|Miracle Temple Church
|Event Contact Number:
|910-483-1070
|Event Contact Email:
|blackd2785@outlook.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://miracletempleonline.org
|:
|Pastor Pre-Anniversary Service
|Event Date:
|10/01/2017
|Event Time:
|3 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Small Chapel Church Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|8055 U.S. Hwy 701
|City, State, Zip:
|Newton Grove,NC 28366
|Event Description:
|This will be a Musical Event!The Musical guests will be the female gospel group” Ladies Of De’Voted” from Harnett County.They will make a joyful noise and sing the songs of Zion.This is in celebration of Small Chapel’s pastor Bishop R.B. Mott and his 37 years of dedicated and committed service as pastor of Small Chapel Church Ministries.To God Be The Glory!!
|Event Contact:
|Irene Bryant
|Event Contact Number:
|9192728287
|Event Contact Email:
|hosanna200115@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|Community Fall Bazaar
|Event Date:
|09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|11 am – 5 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Matthews AME
|Address Line 1:
|5562 Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Graham, NC. 27253
|Event Description:
|A day of fun for the whole family.
Music, Games & Door Prizes.
Food & Bake Sale.
Yard Sale.
Car Show.
Come & Enjoy!
|Event Contact:
|Dana Walker
|Event Contact Number:
|(336) 693-0306
|Event Contact Email:
|dboylanwalker73@gmail.com
|Healing, Restoration and Deliverance
|Event Date:
|09/28/2017-09/30/2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 P.M. nightly
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Refuge Temple
|Address Line 1:
|1438 Maplewood Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|There will be a Mighty move of God in Praise and Worship, Preaching, Healing, Restoration, Deliverance and more.
Ministry Gifts are: Apostle Clara Lawrence of Raleigh, NC; Pastor Taufiki Lee of Holly Springs, NC; Apostle Walter McLaurin of Durham, NC
|Event Contact:
|GLORIA RENTROPE
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 819-5551
|Event Contact Email:
|godsgeneralsinc@gmail.com
|Homecoming
|Event Date:
|10/01/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ilong Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4043 Fairport Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Kittrell,NC 27544
|Event Description:
|Celebrating 150 years. Guest speaker
Rev. Dr. Veola Spivey of Friendship Chapel Baptist Church of Wake Forest NC
Ilong Pasror James Monroe Lawson
|Event Contact:
|Audrey Lowe
|Event Contact Number:
|919-693-8031
|Event Contact Email:
|jlowe2878@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ilongmbc.org
JCCI PicnicEvent Date: 09/30/2017Event Time: 12noon-4pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: JCCI Chapel of VictoryAddress Line 1: 4809 Prospectus DriveCity, State, Zip: Durham NC 27713Event Description: Fellowship, Food and FunEvent Contact: Bisi TofadeEvent Contact Number: 919-484-0707Event Contact Email: info@jubileenc.orgEvent Web Site: www.jubileenc.org
|13th Annual Homecoming
|Event Date:
|10/1/2017
|Event Time:
|10:45am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Vision Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|6111 McDonald Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|13th Annual Homecoming Family and Friends Day.Fellowship lunch following morning worship service
|Event Contact:
|Angela Gathright
|Event Contact Number:
|502-333-4619
|Event Contact Email:
|angelagathright1@gmail.com
|35th Homecoming Service-“The Best Is Yet To Come”
|Event Date:
|10/01/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Life Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|1420 Hoke Loop Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Special Guest: Overseer Philip Marks Pastor, Fresh Word Fellowship Church & Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. The will be a special word from the Lord, wonderful fellowship and awesom food for everyone. We have also invited a few authors to come display and share the gifts with you as well. Looking to see you in the place as well
|Event Contact:
|Jean Thompson or Dr. Allen McLauchlin
|Event Contact Number:
|910-868-9640 of 910-818-8640
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|Newlifebiblechurch.ore
|Holy Spirit Week
|Event Date:
|09/24/17-09/30/17
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Gethsemane SDA Church
|Address Line 1:
|2525 Sanderford Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Hey Liz,Here is the information for The Light’s calendar. You may adjust the order and/or edit if you think it could be improved…
——-
Holy Spirit Week
Featuring dynamic speaker, Dr. Donovan Washington – out of Atlanta, GA.
Twin Day, Wacky Tacky Day, College Day and much more; with prizes to give away each night!
Come and join us!
|Event Contact:
|Nehemiah Mabry
|Event Contact Number:
|(256) 337-6270
|Event Contact Email:
|nehemiah218@gmail.com