Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

In an effort to assist our brothers and sisters in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, First Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, NC will be coordinating and contributing to this worthy cause. We will also be collecting items throughout the month of September.

The items we will be collecting include:

Towels and wash cloths

Toiletries: shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tampons, sanitary napkins

Pampers (all sizes), baby wipes, diaper rash cream, baby wash, formula for babies, non-perishable baby food

School supplies: pencils, pens, marker, crayons, glue, glue sticks, child-safety scissors, paper, tablets, binders, and backpacks

New underwear for men, women, boys, and girls

New or “gently used” clothes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies

New or “gently used” shoes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies

Non-perishable food and bottled water

All donations can be dropped off in the church’s fellowship hall at 304 North Lombard Street, Clayton, NC 27520:

Each Sunday beginning September 3rd: 9am-6pm

Each Saturday: 11am-7pm

Each Wednesday: 10am-7pm

Because we are a church where “Love Makes the Difference”, we will be praying fervently for our brothers and sisters and will carry out this hurricane relief mission to help them in their time of loss.

And remember, “Inspiration without Actualization Means Nothing”.

So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead. – James 2: 17

Because of Calvary,

Lacy E. Simpson, Jr., Sr. Servant