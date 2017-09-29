Local
Home > Local

Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL
Event Date:  10/01/2017
Event Time:  12:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC Village Way
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  Our disciples are currently organizing our 2017 October Festival. We are inviting existing members of our congregation as well as residents from the Raleigh, Knightdale and surrounding areas. This event is scheduled to take place outside our east campus located in Knightdale NC on October 01, 2017.
The October Festival is aimed to provide a sense of belonging for those that may be in need as well as spiritual enlightenment. With numerous of activities including games, vendors, crafts and great food it is guaranteed to be a hit for many families in our community.*Vendors are welcomed*

REGISTER TODAY!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elevation-baptist-church-2nd-annual-community-fall-festival-tickets-31927664504?aff=es2
Event Contact:  SHARRON MABRY
Event Contact Number:  9198266720
Event Contact Email:  FALLFESTIVALEBC@GMAIL.COM
Event Web Site:  http://www.elevationbaptist.org/

 

 

rise, Reach & Live – MS Foundation
Event Date:  09/30/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4442 Bonnetsville Rd
City, State, Zip:  Clinton
Event Description:  This luncheon has been created to raise awareness and funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. We will have Anointed testimonies, a delightful lunch and loving fellowship.
Event Contact:  Dorcas Beatty
Event Contact Number:  9103852056
Event Contact Email:  dorcasbeatty@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mtpleasantmbc.org

 

 

  Fundraiser for GC Kids and Youth
Event Date:  09/30/2017
Event Time:  09:00 am – 2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Grace Community AG
Address Line 1:  923 E Booker Dairy Road
City, State, Zip:  27577
Event Description:  Yard Sale, Bake Sale, Hot dog dinner, and a car wash
Event Contact:  Ryan Story
Event Contact Number:  9199345649
Event Contact Email:  pastorryan@gcchurch.me
Event Web Site:  gcag1.org

 

Celebrating the Life of Our Community
Event Date:  09/30/2017
Event Time:  12-5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Biltmore Hills Park
Address Line 1:  2615 Fitzgerald Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27610
Event Description:  A fee community empowerment event designed to bring life, hope, and free holistic services to underserved communities. It is a heartfelt endeavor that we are dedicated to take on. There will be spoken word ministry, a live concert with featured singers and praise dancers, clothing and shoes giveaways, fun-filled activities and games, a basketball camp, free food, prizes and much more.
Event Contact:  Dawn Johannes
Event Contact Number:  919-263-4416
Event Contact Email:  TCORAdultLearningCenter@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.tcoraptc.org

 

 

Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
Event Date:  09/03/2017-09/30/2017
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  304 North Lombard Street
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

In an effort to assist our brothers and sisters in Houston, TX after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, First Missionary Baptist Church of Clayton, NC will be coordinating and contributing to this worthy cause. We will also be collecting items throughout the month of September.

The items we will be collecting include:

Towels and wash cloths
Toiletries: shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, deodorant, hand sanitizer, tampons, sanitary napkins
Pampers (all sizes), baby wipes, diaper rash cream, baby wash, formula for babies, non-perishable baby food
School supplies: pencils, pens, marker, crayons, glue, glue sticks, child-safety scissors, paper, tablets, binders, and backpacks
New underwear for men, women, boys, and girls
New or “gently used” clothes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies
New or “gently used” shoes (all sizes) for men, women, children, and babies
Non-perishable food and bottled water

All donations can be dropped off in the church’s fellowship hall at 304 North Lombard Street, Clayton, NC 27520:
Each Sunday beginning September 3rd: 9am-6pm
Each Saturday: 11am-7pm
Each Wednesday: 10am-7pm

Because we are a church where “Love Makes the Difference”, we will be praying fervently for our brothers and sisters and will carry out this hurricane relief mission to help them in their time of loss.

And remember, “Inspiration without Actualization Means Nothing”.
So faith by itself, if it has no works, is dead. – James 2: 17

Because of Calvary,

Lacy E. Simpson, Jr., Sr. Servant
Event Contact:  Rev. Polly A. Lamberth
Event Contact Number:  (919) 464-3524
Event Contact Email:  plamberth@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.1stMBCC.org

 

 

  NC’s Fundraiser SHED
Event Date:  09/30/2017
Event Time:  6:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  New Birth Prophetic Consuming Fire Ministries
Address Line 1:  2200 Dominion St. Unit I
City, State, Zip:  Durham, North Carolina, 27704
Event Description:  Calling all artist, dancers, and musicians! Virtuous Seven “A Heart To Heart” Ministry Presents to you North Carolina’s Statewide SHED Fundraiser! Get your tickets now, you dont want to miss it. A night of fun and the start of a new non profit ministry by Lashanda Beck. Please be sure to purchase your tickets online.

Here you are. Supporting a God given business and non profit ministry. Virtuous Seven began with a vision, and now that vision has come into existence.
February 2017; God sent a vision of an online retail clothing store that would save and touch many lives. With it’s encouraging, inspirational quotes. Virtuous Seven is not just any clothing store, but it’s a God focused ministry. “A Heart To Heart Ministry.” Genuinely expressing love from one pure heart to another.
?
?
Virtuous Seven hopes to spread the gospel across the nation. Showing a new love; God’s love. Offering the gift of hope for all. Everyone has a story, and with virtuous seven their stories will be heard. We will be providing what we like to call “Care Packages” for the homeless, low income families and, to any of those in need (Coming Soon). Each Care Package will contain the key essential items needed for daily personal care. Such as: soap, toothbrush/toothpaste, food, blankets, clothing bibles, brochures and, more. And that’s where you come in. With your support this fundraiser will help make this vision come into existence.
?
Thank you to all of my supporters!

Owner

Lashanda Beck
Event Contact:  Lashanda C Beck
Event Contact Number:  9192827596
Event Contact Email:  virtuousse7en@gmail.com

 

  40th Holy Convocation
Event Date:  09/28/2017-10/01/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple HDCOG
Address Line 1:  1070 Winslow Street
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  Please join Miracle Temple HDCOG as we celebrate our 40th Holy Convocation.
Guest Speakers will be: Thursday night, Dr. Yvonne Capehart, Friday Dr. Venette Rosier, and Saturday Bishop Sadie Smith all services will began at 7:30 pm and Sunday morning worship service, closing out will be Host Pastor, Apostle Bennie L. Kelly at 11:15 a.m. you don’t want to miss these spiritually uplifting power packed services. Please call the church for further information and Apostle Banquet tickets.
Event Contact:  Miracle Temple Church
Event Contact Number:  910-483-1070
Event Contact Email:  blackd2785@outlook.com
Event Web Site:  http://miracletempleonline.org

 

 

Pastor Pre-Anniversary Service
Event Date:  10/01/2017
Event Time:  3 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Small Chapel Church Ministries
Address Line 1:  8055 U.S. Hwy 701
City, State, Zip:  Newton Grove,NC 28366
Event Description:  This will be a Musical Event!The Musical guests will be the female gospel group” Ladies Of De’Voted” from Harnett County.They will make a joyful noise and sing the songs of Zion.This is in celebration of Small Chapel’s pastor Bishop R.B. Mott and his 37 years of dedicated and committed service as pastor of Small Chapel Church Ministries.To God Be The Glory!!
Event Contact:  Irene Bryant
Event Contact Number:  9192728287
Event Contact Email:  hosanna200115@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

Community Fall Bazaar
Event Date:  09/30/2017
Event Time:  11 am – 5 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. Matthews AME
Address Line 1:  5562 Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Graham, NC. 27253
Event Description:  A day of fun for the whole family.
Music, Games & Door Prizes.
Food & Bake Sale.
Yard Sale.
Car Show.
Come & Enjoy!
Event Contact:  Dana Walker
Event Contact Number:  (336) 693-0306
Event Contact Email:  dboylanwalker73@gmail.com

 

 

  Healing, Restoration and Deliverance
Event Date:  09/28/2017-09/30/2017
Event Time:  7:00 P.M. nightly
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Refuge Temple
Address Line 1:  1438 Maplewood Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  There will be a Mighty move of God in Praise and Worship, Preaching, Healing, Restoration, Deliverance and more.
Ministry Gifts are: Apostle Clara Lawrence of Raleigh, NC; Pastor Taufiki Lee of Holly Springs, NC; Apostle Walter McLaurin of Durham, NC
Event Contact:  GLORIA RENTROPE
Event Contact Number:  (919) 819-5551
Event Contact Email:  godsgeneralsinc@gmail.com

 

 

Homecoming
Event Date:  10/01/2017
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ilong Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4043 Fairport Rd
City, State, Zip:  Kittrell,NC 27544
Event Description:  Celebrating 150 years. Guest speaker
Rev. Dr. Veola Spivey of Friendship Chapel Baptist Church of Wake Forest NC
Ilong Pasror James Monroe Lawson
Event Contact:  Audrey Lowe
Event Contact Number:  919-693-8031
Event Contact Email:  jlowe2878@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ilongmbc.org

 

JCCI PicnicEvent Date: 09/30/2017Event Time: 12noon-4pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: JCCI Chapel of VictoryAddress Line 1: 4809 Prospectus DriveCity, State, Zip: Durham NC 27713Event Description: Fellowship, Food and FunEvent Contact: Bisi TofadeEvent Contact Number: 919-484-0707Event Contact Email: info@jubileenc.orgEvent Web Site: www.jubileenc.org

13th Annual Homecoming
Event Date:  10/1/2017
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Vision Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6111 McDonald Road
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  13th Annual Homecoming Family and Friends Day.Fellowship lunch following morning worship service
Event Contact:  Angela Gathright
Event Contact Number:  502-333-4619
Event Contact Email:  angelagathright1@gmail.com

 

 

  35th Homecoming Service-“The Best Is Yet To Come”
Event Date:  10/01/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Life Bible Church
Address Line 1:  1420 Hoke Loop Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  Special Guest: Overseer Philip Marks Pastor, Fresh Word Fellowship Church & Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. The will be a special word from the Lord, wonderful fellowship and awesom food for everyone. We have also invited a few authors to come display and share the gifts with you as well. Looking to see you in the place as well
Event Contact:  Jean Thompson or Dr. Allen McLauchlin
Event Contact Number:  910-868-9640 of 910-818-8640
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  Newlifebiblechurch.ore

 

 

  Holy Spirit Week
Event Date:  09/24/17-09/30/17
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Gethsemane SDA Church
Address Line 1:  2525 Sanderford Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27610
Event Description:  Hey Liz,Here is the information for The Light’s calendar. You may adjust the order and/or edit if you think it could be improved…

——-

Holy Spirit Week
Nightly Youth Services
@ 7pm; September 24th -30th
Gethsemane SDA Church
2525 Sanderford Rd Raleigh NC 27610

Featuring dynamic speaker, Dr. Donovan Washington – out of Atlanta, GA.

Twin Day, Wacky Tacky Day, College Day and much more; with prizes to give away each night!

Come and join us!
Event Contact:  Nehemiah Mabry
Event Contact Number:  (256) 337-6270
Event Contact Email:  nehemiah218@gmail.com

 

 

community calendar , free community events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Here Are Some Free Weekend Community Events

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 7 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17