Faith Walking: Who Got The Glory This Morning? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, how did you wake up this morning? What did you think of first? Who got the glory? She explains that there is a lot of power in starting the day in affirmation of victory to come. It’s important to wake up with God on your mind, and expecting peace and triumph, as opposed to waking up “on the petty parade.”

What will people learn from you today? What will you show them? Don’t carry negativity, or laugh at other people’s pain. Starting your day off right will make all the difference. It may not be always easy, but it is certainly always possible. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

