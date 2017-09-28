Faith Walking: Who Got The Glory This Morning? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks, how did you wake up this morning? What did you think of first? Who got the glory? She explains that there is a lot of power in starting the day in affirmation of victory to come. It’s important to wake up with God on your mind, and expecting peace and triumph, as opposed to waking up “on the petty parade.”

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What will people learn from you today? What will you show them? Don’t carry negativity, or laugh at other people’s pain. Starting your day off right will make all the difference. It may not be always easy, but it is certainly always possible. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: You Can’t Do It Without Preparing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Will Bless You When Your Heart Is Right [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Fighting Other People’s Battles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]