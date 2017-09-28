Ericaism: I’m Not Always Happy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica says that she’s not happy ALL the time, like people often think she is. Just like anybody else, she deals with frustrations, fears and anxieties. But she says she doesn’t allow herself to stay in those emotions longer. She keeps pushing and pushing, rather than wallowing in bed for days, until eventually, the weight lifts. By all means, keep working and stay focused.

Now, what Erica is talking about is not the same as ignoring your pain. Rather, Erica advises that you give your pain directions. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this enlightening clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

