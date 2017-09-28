Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: I’m Not Always Happy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica says that she’s not happy ALL the time, like people often think she is. Just like anybody else, she deals with frustrations, fears and anxieties. But she says she doesn’t allow herself to stay in those emotions longer. She keeps pushing and pushing, rather than wallowing in bed for days, until eventually, the weight lifts. By all means, keep working and stay focused.

Now, what Erica is talking about is not the same as ignoring your pain. Rather, Erica advises that you give your pain directions. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this enlightening clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Who Will Teach Them? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Oh How I Love My Sweet Krista [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Why Did I See This? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 7 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 week ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 weeks ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17