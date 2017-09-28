Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’ Sequel?

The royal family of Zamunda is making a triumphant return!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a ‘Coming To America’ sequel is reportedly in the works. Eddie Murphy is involved with the film, but it’s unclear if he will reprise the lead role as Prince Akeem Joffer. Comedian Arsenio Hall also starred in the 1981 hit along with Murphy.

Jonathan Levine, the director of Warm Bodiesand 50/50, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris are tapped to direct and write the sequel. Paramount will distribute the film and finalized plans to work on the sequel this spring, THR reports.

Earlier in the year Murphy posted and deleted a tweet of a photo him and his co-star Vanessa Bell Calloway with a caption that read: “Coming to America sequel?”

The original movie also featured James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos, detailing Prince Akeem’s quest for love in New York City.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

