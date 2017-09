N. Raleigh Customers To Have Water Back On By Noon

Aqua North Carolina issued a statement just before 2am saying it would link 700 north Raleigh customers to a temporary water source. Households in Stonehenge, Wildwood Green and Still Water Landing should have water service restored before noon.

Crews flushed the Aqua system overnight and anticipate bringing it on line during the early morning hours,” the statement said.

Aqua NC warned that customers could see “temporary discoloration of their water” or a slightly different taste.

