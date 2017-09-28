Lifestyle
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Says She Was Taken Advantage Of By Activists, Funeral To Be Held On Saturday

In a Facebook live broadcast posted over the weekend, Teresa Martin stressed that she no longer trusts protest organizers.

Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


Teresa Martin, the mother of Kenneka Jenkins, took to social media over the weekend to talk about her daughter’s death.

While she thanked local activists and protest organizers in a Facebook live broadcast, she also stressed that she no longer trusts the protest organizers.

“I found out two days ago that there were funds collected for the protests. I thought people were doing it out of the kindness of their heart but I guess everybody has an agenda,” Martin said in the 6-minute video posted on Sunday.

She added: “…You know what, this protest is over…So I’m ending y’all’s agendas that’s not righteous towards my child.”

However, protest organizers have said they were not profiting off Jenkins’ death, instead they were raising funds for protesters who were arrested. According to CBS ChicagoJedidiah Brown, a Chicago activist who spearheaded the protests, said the money in question was part of a “freedom fund.”

Brown swears the donations were put toward food, transportation and legal fees. That fund, Brown said, was separate from donations to Martin and was created with her blessing. They’ve raised over $6,000 so far.

Martin also announced in her video that the family will hold a public viewing for Kenneka from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 30 at Salem Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side. Funeral services will be held directly afterwards from noon to 1 p.m.

Martin noted that “All are welcome if you come in peace.”

As HELLO BEAUTIFUL previously reported, Kenneka left home around 11:30 pm on September 9 to attend a kickback with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, Illinois . She was found dead in a freezer.

Since news hit of Kenneka’s death there has been a lot of online chatter and theories about happenedincluding her own friends being behind her death and even luring her into a gang rapeRosemont police are still awaiting toxicology reports before making a final determination on Jenkins’ cause of death.

In the meantime, her family continues to press police to find out if Kenneka’s death was a result of foul play.

“Show me the video of my child walking into that freezer,” Martin said during a Facebook Live video.

Police have yet to do that.

