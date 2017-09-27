Why Kim Fields Says She Owes “Dancing With The Stars” Success To Erica Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kim Fields chatted with Erica Campbell about her new movie, “A Question Of Faith.” Kim starts off by crediting Erica for her progress she made on “Dancing With The Stars,” because she helped give her peace of mind by helping her find a babysitter for her kids. She talks about the importance of sticking together and covering one another in the entertainment industry. Kim explains how “A Question Of Faith” touches on a lot of today’s political and cultural hot topics, plus issues like forgiveness, the troubles of marriage, and being angry with God.

Follow @GetUpErica

Plus, Kim explains how the pressures of the world have lead everyone to question their faith at some point. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina & Erica Campbell’s Show-Stopping Performance Of Unreleased “Get Up” Song! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Reprimands KevOnStage For Choosing R&B Over Gospel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jabari Johnson Sings Live As Erica Campbell Harmonizes! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]