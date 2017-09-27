Joy Living: There’s No Joy In Being Mean To Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell reads from the book of Job. She explains that there are folks in this world who derive pleasure from laughing at others’ shortcomings, or beating people up with their faith. The truth is, you can’t feel better about yourself simply by making somebody else feel bad about themselves. And furthermore, your enemy is not God’s enemy, because they are God’s child too.

Follow @GetUpErica

Your source of joy has to come from something real- and laughing at other’s pain is too ugly to be that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this crucial message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Joy Living: The Truth Will Make You Happy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: The Joy Of The Lord Is Your Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joy Living: New Moms, Pay Attention To Yourself Post-Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]