Joy Living: There’s No Joy In Being Mean To Others [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted September 27, 2017
In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell reads from the book of Job. She explains that there are folks in this world who derive pleasure from laughing at others’ shortcomings, or beating people up with their faith. The truth is, you can’t feel better about yourself simply by making somebody else feel bad about themselves. And furthermore, your enemy is not God’s enemy, because they are God’s child too.

Your source of joy has to come from something real- and laughing at other’s pain is too ugly to be that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this crucial message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

