Love Talking: Learn How To Encourage Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love Talking: Learn How To Encourage Yourself

Erica Campbell

Posted September 27, 2017
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell talks about the skill of self-encouragement. Some people can get up, look themselves in the mirror, and motivate themselves with love and encouragement from God. For many others, however, it can be hard to find the words to be positive about themselves. What Erica tries to do in that case is remind herself what God says He will do for her, and what He says about her.

Erica reads from 1 Samuel, about David being distressed about the men speaking about stoning him. He found strength in the Lord, however. Erica reminds us that God says we too can find strength in Him, and that we have the victory already- and it’s that kind of encouragement that will build us up and power us every day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

