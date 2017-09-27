Barack Obama Shed Daddy Tears After Dropping Off Malia At Harvard

may be enjoying his time as a regular citizen, but one thing he didn’t enjoy was dropping off his first-born at college.

While speaking to a crowd at a reception for the Beau Biden Foundation on Monday, Obama revealed that he shed a few tears on the way home after moving Malia into her dorm room.

“I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery, and I was proud that I did not cry in front of her,” he said. “But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

Malia Obama began her four-year stint at Harvard University last month after completing a gap year. Photographers captured the Obama family leaving Malia’s dorm during move in weekend.

The former commander-in-chief is no stranger to choking up when it comes to his children. During a January 2016 interview, Obama said he would be too emotionally distraught to speak at his daughter’s high school graduation because he would be overwhelmed with tears.

It won’t be too long before his youngest daughter Sasha, 16, graduates from college. The Obamas are currently residing in Washington D.C. until Sasha completes her senior year of high school.

Round two of the tears may occur sooner rather than later.

