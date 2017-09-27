8 Yr Old Dies Protecting His Sister From Molester

An 8-year-old Dante Daniels was beaten to death with a hammer while trying to defend his sister from being molested.

According to WSFA, Dante caught his mother’s ex-boyfriend trying to commit a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister, Danae. That prompted 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. to attack Dante, Danae and their 28-year-old mother Elizabeth Salone.

Police say that Chaney Jr. used a knife, a hammer and lighter fluid in the attack. Dante was injured the most. He was declared brain dead and died six days after the incident.

His grandmother told WSFA that the 3rd grader was “trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst.”

