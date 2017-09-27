National News
Home > National News

8 Yr Old Dies Protecting His Sister From Molester

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Boy (6-8) with sad look on face, surrounded by shadows

Source: Josh Mitchell / Getty

 

 An 8-year-old Dante Daniels was beaten to death with a hammer while trying to defend his sister from being molested.

According to WSFA, Dante caught his mother’s ex-boyfriend trying to commit a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister, Danae. That prompted 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. to attack Dante, Danae and their 28-year-old mother Elizabeth Salone.

Police say that Chaney Jr. used a knife, a hammer and lighter fluid in the attack. Dante was injured the most. He was declared brain dead and died six days after the incident.

 His grandmother told WSFA that the 3rd grader was “trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst.”

The mother’s ex also reportedly attacked the little sister and mother with a hammer and a knife, and is said to have used lighter fluid during the crime. All three family members were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Tragicly, Dante was declared brain dead and died six days later.

Read more at OXYGEN.com

Dante Daniels , Deandre Chaney Jr.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 8 Yr Old Dies Protecting His Sister From Molester

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 5 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 7 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17