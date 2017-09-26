Lifestyle
Unbothered & Unmoved: Shannon Sharpe Is ‘Disappointed’ & ‘Unimpressed’ By NFL National Anthem Protests

The "Undisputed" host took a segment of the show to explain why the NFL protests fell short.

The Light NC staff

Posted 22 hours ago
FOX Sports host Shannon Sharpe is no stranger to giving a good read and Monday’s episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” was the perfect platform for Sharpe to take on an industry that he knows so well, the NFL.

After Trump’s weekend tweets calling demonstrators who kneel during the anthem “s.o.b.’s” and urging that team owners fire anyone who participates, dozens of teams struck back by kneeling during games on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Baffled at the idea that out of all of Trump’s divisive commentary, his recent tirade was the only thing that propelled players and owners to act, the former Bronco’s & Raven’s tight end took seven minutes and fifty-two seconds to lay out his argument.

“I’m disappointed because this is the tipping point. Of the 7,537 things that President Trump has said in the last 50 years, him calling a NFL player a ‘s.o.b.’ is what brought the NFL owners and its players together. And while some might have been moved by he conscious of the NFL owners, it wasn’t their conscious, it was their cash.”

Sharpe also called out people specifically, including his former teammate Ray Lewis who previously was an outspoken adversary of Colin Kaepernick‘s decision to kneel. Lewis, who had an obvious change of heart, kneeled on Sunday along with current Raven’s players on the field before the team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He also said that many teams failed to address what was really at stake, the country’s history of inadequately adressing racial inequality.

Watch the whole thing above.

