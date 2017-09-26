The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer ’17

Movie theaters had their worst summer in almost two decades, but there were still a couple of gems starring POC that either made big bucks at the box office. While the movie world struggled, TV fared much better. There was a knockout combination of series that got audiences hooked and returning favorites that were must-see TV every single week.
We has rounded up the summer ’17 movies and TV shows that kept us entertained all season. Let us know if your picks made the cut!
Girls Trip
Let’s just start with the biggest success of the summer, Girls Trip. The absolutely hilarious ensemble comedy starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish not only kept audiences in stitches, but it did what Hollywood never expected it to do…make over $100 million at the box-office. With all of the horrible things going on in the country right now, this was the movie we needed to make us forget and laugh ‘til it hurts. The movie was so successful that a sequel is reportedly already in the works and we can’t wait to see what The Flossy Posse has up their sleeves on their next adventure!
Power
The Starz hit series Power returned for its drama and emotion-filled fourth season and kept summer ’17 on lock. The first half of the season saw Ghost behind bars for being wrongfully accused of murder, but that didn’t stop the action, as he still managed to handle his business from inside and ultimately become a free man. However, things got even more juicy once he was released and he had to deal with all of the people in his life and the drama they bring.
Insecure
If Power is the summer’s best drama, then it’s pretty easy to guess what the best comedy is…and it stars the one and only Issa Rae. Insecure returned to TV screens (and the hearts of fans) this summer picking up right where it left off with the aftermath of Issa and Lawrence’s breakup. This season has been a whirlwind of emotions, sexual experiences (those failed and successful,) fights, laughs and all-around bad decisions. Every week it dominates social media and becomes the subject of conversation. It’s the show of the moment that so many relate to, which is why we are already looking forward to season three.
When Love Kills
All good movies aren’t always released in theaters, as evidenced by the late summer sleeper hit When Love Kills. The TV One original film was an unexpected surprise for fans and critics due to its incredible ratings and riveting performances. Starring Lil Mama and Lance Gross in the heartbreaking true story of Falicia Blakely, When Love Kills became the highest rated premiere in TV One history and dominated social media trending topics. Fans couldn’t help but marvel at the fantastic performances of both leads, as well as their chemistry. Which makes you wonder why this film wasn’t released in theaters where it could have made an even greater impact?
Queen Sugar
The Bordelon family returned for season two of the OWN hit series Queen Sugar and did not disappoint. There were fights over land, breakups, makeups, power struggles and jaw-dropping revelations, which is exactly why we love this show. What makes Queen Sugar so good is that the family, the characters, feel real, like they are part of your own family. They’re not overly glamorized or disconnected and the credit for that goes to the lovely Ava DuVernay. Unfortunately, fans only got the first half of season two this summer, which left off on a sweet note, but don’t worry because the second half is coming this October with a bang.
Detroit
It may not have made waves at the box-office, but the critical acclaim and potential awards talk that Detroit received makes it a deserving entry on our list. Starring Algee Smith (of BET’S The New Edition Story,) Anthony Mackie, John Boyega and Will Poulter, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed film is about the gut-wrenching true story of the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit’s 1967 12th Street Riot. The performances are powerful, as is the subject matter and hopefully the film will be recognized during awards season. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favor and check it out.
Claws
What do you get when you combine the perfect mix of comedy and drama into a series? Well, that would be the Niecy Nash, TNT series Claws. Set in Florida amongst the underground world of the Dixie mafia and the flash of a nail salon, Claws is quirky, crazy, bloody, absurd, suspenseful and downright hilarious. It’s the show you never knew you needed, but can’t understand how you went without it for so long. A second season has been green lit, so start clearing your summer ’18 schedule now!
Snowfall
The crack epidemic of the 80s is the basis for this drama series from acclaimed director John Singleton and it’s very well done. Snowfall takes the approach of many classic TV dramas of the past, opting to build the series and the characters slowly instead of the epic fast pace that most shows operate with these days. It’s a slow burn if you will, but if you stay with it you will be completely enthralled with this show. For a summer freshman series, the ratings have been solid, the reviews even better, which explains why a second season is coming your way to continue the story and witness the rise of a kingpin.
