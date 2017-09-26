Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

Conservatives have long complained about the omission of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. They are now rejoicing.

The Washington Times reports that the museum, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, announced Monday that it installed a display on Sunday honoring the nation’s second African-American high court justice.

Thomas’ unwavering conservatism from the bench has long riled the civil rights community, as he typically sides with the rightwing justices who disapprove affirmative action programs that level the playing field and who also oppose eliminating racial bias in the voting system.

According to the news outlet, Thomas appears with Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, in an exhibit that honors both men.

When the museum opened last year, FOX News noted that the exhibits “conspicuously ignored” Thomas, describing him as a “powerful Black political figure,” second only to President Barack Obama. The inclusion of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in museum displays added fuel to the fire.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was one of six GOP lawmakers to introduce a congressional resolution urging the museum to give Thomas a “prominent place,” The Hill reported.

In a letter, Cruz wrote, “I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background.”

