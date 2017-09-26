St. Louis Police Arrest Undercover Cop, Air Force Lieutenant During Protest Sweep

S
t. Louis police allegedly assaulted one of their own following protest over the acquittal of ex-officer Jason Stockley
in the 2011 murder of Anthony Lamar Smith
. During mass arrests
Sunday known as”kettling,” officers managed to arrest and (allegedly assault) an undercover cop, an Air Force lieutenant, a medical student, a handful of photojournalists, and two high school students
, among others, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
reports.
Officers claim the arrest of one of their own was a case of “mistaken identity,” the Post-Dispatch reports. “On Friday, Mayor Lyda Krewson asked the director of public safety to investigate how an undercover officer became bloodied during his arrest Sunday when he was mistaken for a suspect believed to be carrying chemicals that could be sprayed on officers,” the report says. The “bloodied” officer was knocked down, zip-tied, and hit three times before being arrested.
Lieutenant Alex Nelson said he was not protesting, but rather walking through his own neighborhood when he was “kicked in the face, blinded by pepper spray and dragged away,” the report says.
While the police department’s kettling tactics aren’t new, they seem to be garnering media attention because the protests moved to an area where propertied White people were affected. “I hear the police say it was their street, but it’s literally my street,” Lieutenant Nelson said. “I have coffee on that street, and I own property on that street.”
SOURCE: St. Louis Dispatch
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
5. Wendell Allen, 20
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Jordan Baker, 26
10. Victor White lll, 22
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
12. Eric Garner, 43
13. John Crawford lll, 22
14. Michael Brown, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
19. Akai Gurley, 28
20. Tamir Rice, 12
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
22. Jerame Reid, 36
23. Charly Keunang, 43
24. Tony Robinson, 19
25. Walter Scott, 50
26. Freddie Gray, 25
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
29. Christian Taylor, 19
30. Jamar Clark, 24
31. Mario Woods, 26
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
35. Alton Sterling, 37
36. Philando Castile, 32
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
40. Alfred Olango, 38
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
