Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Accuses Protesters Of Profiting Off Daughter’s Death

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Accuses Protesters Of Profiting Off Daughter’s Death

“I’m ending y’all’s agendas that’s not righteous toward my child.”

Bruce C.T. Wright

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


 

Activists are getting paid from protests surrounding the death of Kenneka Jenkins in a suburban Chicago hotel earlier this month, according to the teenager’s mother.

“I’m ending y’all’s agendas that’s not righteous toward my child,” Tereasa Martin accused the activists in a video posted to Facebook on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Announces Funeral Date

Martin’s claim seemingly targeted one person in particular who has been organizing daily protests outside of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, where Jenkins’ body was found frozen in a walk-in storage freezer on September 9.

“Who else could she have been talking about?” Jedidiah Brown asked the Chicago Sun Times during a recent interview. Brown told the Sun Times that he had raised more than $6,000 to supplement any relevant legal fees.

Still, Brown went ahead and organized a protest for Tuesday despite Martin’s calls for the demonstrations to end.

Martin’s appeal to have the protests end came as a social media chorus grew louder wondering about the status of the investigation into Jenkins’ death. The prospects of her death going unsolved like so many other black teens before her was a main concern of many on Twitter.

Jenkins’ funeral has been scheduled to take place on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday, Martin also said in the Facebook video.

Meanwhile, details of the Rosemont Police Department’s investigation into Jenkins’ death have been scarce while authorities await autopsy results. The cause of death has not yet been revealed and there is no surveillance footage of her entering the freezer. The absence of both have prompted a whirlwind of conspiracy theories, which authorities have said only slowed their investigation.

Martin has pleaded for the FBI to intervene and launch its own independent probe, but Rosemont police declined the participation of the federal agency.

See Martin’s full Facebook video below.

SEE ALSO:

There Is No Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Video

Facebook Video Policies At The Center Of Kenneka Jenkins Investigation

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Accuses Protesters Of Profiting Off Daughter’s Death

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 5 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 7 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 week ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17