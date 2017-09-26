Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jackson Family Talks Of Janet’s Abusive Marriage

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Sergio Rossi Presentation - Cocktail - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Vincenzo Lombardo / Getty

When they first met it was like love at first sight despite their differences.  Once Janet finally got pregnant and as it progressed, “s – – t hit the fan, the family source explained.

“Janet usually ate well, exercised properly and kept herself looking good, but Wissam sort of freaked out, thinking she’d be this ‘fat pig.’ He was on her all the time about doing things right, eating right, as if she [weren’t] already.”

As her brother Randy has suggested, Al Mana verbally abused Janet.

Sources told The Post that, shortly after the Jan. 3 birth of the couple’s son, Eissa, Jackson left Al Mana, although they kept their seperation private until May.

The family insider explained how Randy orchestrated his sister’s departure from the London home she shared with Al Mana. With the help of their older sister Rebbie and mother Katherine, the trio gave Janet the strength to “leave her controlling husband,” the source added.

Read more at EURWEB.com

janet jackson abusive marriage , janet jackson divorce , janet jackson marriage

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jackson Family Talks Of Janet’s Abusive Marriage

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 days ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 6 days ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 7 days ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 week ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 weeks ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 weeks ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 4 weeks ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 4 weeks ago
09.01.17