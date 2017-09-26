Jackson Family Talks Of Janet’s Abusive Marriage

When they first met it was like love at first sight despite their differences. Once Janet finally got pregnant and as it progressed, “s – – t hit the fan, the family source explained.

“Janet usually ate well, exercised properly and kept herself looking good, but Wissam sort of freaked out, thinking she’d be this ‘fat pig.’ He was on her all the time about doing things right, eating right, as if she [weren’t] already.”

As her brother Randy has suggested, Al Mana verbally abused Janet.

Sources told The Post that, shortly after the Jan. 3 birth of the couple’s son, Eissa, Jackson left Al Mana, although they kept their seperation private until May.

The family insider explained how Randy orchestrated his sister’s departure from the London home she shared with Al Mana. With the help of their older sister Rebbie and mother Katherine, the trio gave Janet the strength to “leave her controlling husband,” the source added.

