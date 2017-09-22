Get Up Erica
Yolanda Adams Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Her First Solo Project

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
47th Annual Legislative Conference

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty


Yolanda Adams has released so much gospel music and today she celebrates the 30th Anniversary of her first solo album “Just As I Am.” The album featured eight tracks and peaked at the eighth spot of the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

Over the past 30 years Adams has released several other gospel albums, which has made her successful. Adams not only has been prosperous in the music industry, but in radio as well as television.

Adams has earned 4 Grammy Awards through the years. Even after 30 years Adams continuous to amaze fans with beautiful music, amazing spirit and the love she shows for God. Happy anniversary Yolanda Adams!

