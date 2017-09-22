Yolanda Adams Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Her First Solo Project

Yolanda Adams has released so much gospel music and today she celebrates the 30th Anniversary of her first solo album “Just As I Am.” The album featured eight tracks and peaked at the eighth spot of the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.

Over the past 30 years Adams has released several other gospel albums, which has made her successful. Adams not only has been prosperous in the music industry, but in radio as well as television.

TODAY IS THE 30th ANNIVERSARY OF MY 1ST SOLO PROJECT. I'M JUST AS EXCITED TODAY AS I WAS THEN.

LOVE YALL pic.twitter.com/34ZnqNtSSH — Yolanda Adams (@YolandaAdams) September 22, 2017

Adams has earned 4 Grammy Awards through the years. Even after 30 years Adams continuous to amaze fans with beautiful music, amazing spirit and the love she shows for God. Happy anniversary Yolanda Adams!

