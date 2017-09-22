Get Up Erica
Erica & Tina Campbell Share Sisterly Excitement Over Tina’s New Album! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tina Campbell‘s new album, “It’s Still Personal,” is available now! Erica and Tina celebrate it in the “Get Up!” studio as Erica shakes her own autographed copy in front of the camera! Plus, being the fashionista that she is, Erica also couldn’t help but notice the flyness of her sister Tina’s album cover ensemble. Check out this exclusive video to see their joyous celebration in this behind the scenes clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

